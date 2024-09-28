‘Work-life balance’ is not just a catchphrase

My wife’s brother had emigrated to Canada. At the time, Canada wasn’t welcoming people in ragged clothes. He proudly took us around Toronto in his new Mercedes SUV. That’s how we saw the city, and also Ottawa, the capital, and Quebec, where they speak French.

One day, he drove us to a place we hadn’t identified beforehand. He wanted me to take a picture of him standing in front of the (then) Ernst & Young building, and took pride in telling us he’d worked here for a spell. I knew it was one of the world’s largest multinational firms, operating in many countries. I know many people who started their careers there but soon left to join other companies.

One of them now holds a senior position at Federal Bank. Another has struggled to decide what to do since leaving. A third sat for the civil services exam and is now a diplomat. I should also mention a friend’s son, a chartered accountant, who is now the vice-president of the company, based in Dubai.

I never asked any of them why they’d left. But a relative told me about the difficult work conditions there. All of this might explain why Ernst & Young has always fascinated me.

Are you wondering why I’m writing about EY? Well, the reason is a certain headline that caught my attention in the Free Press Journal of Mumbai, which I read daily.

The headline was catchy, but the story painful: ‘The Killing Schedule of a CA, Young & Earnest’. A good headline tells a story in just a few words. I think this headline, filed from Pune, captured the essence of the story.