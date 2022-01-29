Workforce fears modern day slavery if Modi govt’s Budget announces implementation of four Labour Codes

“Ease of living” vs “ease of doing business” statements by Modi cannot be taken at face value for various reasons. They must carry some mystery that can be party or fully known only on February 1, when the Budget will be tabled in Parliament.

The Modi govt has been insisting that the four labour codes are the much-awaited, largest ‘labour reform’ in independent India which must be implemented in the coming financial year 2022-23. It has been working hard for almost two years to implement them and a majority of the states and UTs have already framed their rules which was legally required because labour is a state subject.

The Union Minister of Labour and Employment had recently virtually rejected the demand for rollback of the four labour codes in the Rajya Sabha.

But the Economic Advisory Council (EAC) of the Prime Minister, which recently said in its report that the four labour codes did not take a comprehensive view of all labour laws of the land.

The EAC-PM’s view is an indirect vindication of the Central Trade Unions’ allegation that the four labour codes of the Modi government must be scrapped.

In place of the four labour codes, the EAC-PM has backed a unified labour law, much on the lines of the Bangladesh Labour Act of 2006. It said that the four labour codes which were made after amalgamation of 29 central labour laws have only standardized and streamlined the existing statures without addressing definitional inconsistencies.

The EAC-PM has not only batted against the four labour codes, but also called for a Unified Labour Law to be framed after taking a comprehensive view of all labour laws.

It has emphasized on further simplification of the labour laws and called for other alternative policy efforts to boost employment generation and industrial growth.

The council said in the report, “A single unified law or reforms aimed at all sectors and nature of jobs would create a supportive business environment for the urban economy. This would allow the service sector and the new-age urban economy to truly take off.”

The council has thus indirectly said that the four labour codes may not improve all sectors and jobs.