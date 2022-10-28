Xi’s shadow looms larger over India

India has reason to fear a progressive deterioration in its security environment, as President Xi consolidates his political standing to near supremacy by stacking key echelons of the CPC with loyalists, and by inscribing his name and political ideology in the party’s constitution. He is adroitly positioning himself as a possible Leader for Life, having cemented his place as the most powerful leader since Mao Zedong who founded the People’s Republic of China (PRC) in 1949.

Curiously, Xi presided over the CPC Central Committee’s plenary session that re-appointed him general secretary of the party. The Committee’s 203 members and 168 alternate members also endorsed him as chairman of the CPC Central Military Commission (CMC).

While visiting Kargil, Ladakh’s second largest town, on 24 October, to celebrate Diwali with soldiers of the Indian Army, Modi chose to ignore these developments across the border. More conspicuously, while addressing the soldiers, he referred to developments on this side of the border in some cookie-cutter strongman remarks to the effect that anyone who cast an evil eye on India would get a fitting reply.

While also not commenting on India at his post-plenary session press conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Xi remarked, “We will work with peoples of all other countries to champion humanity’s shared values of peace, development, fairness, justice, democracy and freedom to safeguard global peace and promote global development, and keep promoting the building of a human community with a shared future.”

Observers weren’t quite sure what to make of those remarks by both leaders, given that two-way commander-level talks to de-escalate and disengage in Ladakh have proved largely ineffective.

There has been little political effort to resolve the impasse, though Modi claims a close rapport with Xi built up over his nine visits to China—five as Prime Minister and four previously as chief minister of Gujarat. He has also hosted the Chinese leader in India on three occasions, between 2014 and 2019.

Xi manifested his reticence on the issue when he imperiously disregarded Modi when the Prime Minister stepped up beside him at the photo-op of leaders attending the recent Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Samarkand, in Uzbekistan.

In another sharp rebuke of the Modi government, Chinese troops waded into the Demchok and Chumar areas of Ladakh exactly when the Prime Minister was holding a summit with the Chinese President in Ahmedabad in 2014—their third incursion over the previous 10 days. The effrontery of that Chinese attack while Xi was being hosted in India must have been deeply embarrassing to Modi and his government but they had to lump it.

A month after the PLA incursion, Modi appeared on national television to deny there had been any. He simultaneously declared that the sacrifice of our jawans would not be in vain, and that India had not ceded an inch of its land to the Chinese. Many former army commanders, as also military analysts, said these assertions would at the very least be confusing for forces facing off against the PLA. Also, some Indian soldiers involved in the face off had made known that the situation along the LAC was far worse than the government was projecting.

There has moreover been a series of setbacks in preventing and countering Beijing’s aggression. Foremost, several analysts have suspected a military intelligence failure on the Chinese intrusions, despite an Indian Army patrol having been challenged by PLA soldiers at Pangong Tso prior to the May 2020 transgression, on 11 September 2019.

Beijing had besides been staking its claim on parts of Galwan valley ever since the boundary talks of 1960. Two years later, it had gone to war with India in the same region, in which it annexed the 37,185 sq. km high-altitude desert of Aksai Chin adjoining Galwan which India claims as part of Ladakh.

Despite the agreements of 1993, 1996, 2005, 2012 and 2013 to maintain peace and tranquillity, and to adopt confidence-building measures along the LAC, Beijing has consistently disputed the demarcations, capturing a cumulative 640 sq. km of land through multiple previous infiltrations into the Ladakh region. The 2005 pact had, in fact, enunciated political parameters and guiding principles for settling the boundary question.

The Modi government also did not convene a special Parliamentary session to take all political parties, and the public at large, into confidence on the danger lurking at the borders, and for forging a consensus on the response to it. It instead denounced the main opposition Congress party as “anti-national” and “pro-Chinese” for raising questions on the events at the border. Media coverage of the conflict was also discouraged, leading to avoidable and unhelpful speculation on the issue.