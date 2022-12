Officials are at pains to point out that only unauthorised structures were removed, ‘without any discrimination’. Why now and not earlier? To send out a message, of course. Demolitions are not the only indication that the BJP is pushing Hindutva as its main electoral plank. The visiting Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma drove the point home when he said that the present election is “a public referendum on love jihad and the uniform civil code”. Amit Shah has of course said that BJP taught ‘them’ a lesson in 2002 and ensured ‘permanent peace’ in the state. The Prime Minister himself in his election speeches alleged that the Congress was soft on terror until he came along.

Why is the BJP hard-selling Hindutva and terror when it was ‘Development’ that was projected as the force-multiplier for the party and the Prime Minister? It was, after all, on the strength of the ‘Gujarat model’ that Modi was catapulted onto the national stage in 2014 and re-elected in 2019. A ready explanation is that after 27 years in power in the state of Gujarat, the BJP has exhausted much of its goodwill—a fatigue factor has set in and the party does not want to hark back to unfulfilled promises.

A more credible explanation, however, is that the party is laying the ground for general elections in 2024, just about 16 months away. With the Union government’s performance during the last eight-nine years being nothing to write home about, it is a foregone conclusion that the party will once again have to bank on Ram temple, national security and terror. Gujarat, and the next round of state elections, will possibly be used to set the stage and the momentum.

Just take a look at the BJP’s poll promises in 2017. The party’s manifesto then spoke of interest-free loans to farmers, brick houses and toilets for the poor, free higher education for women, mohalla clinics, pharmacies selling generic medicines at affordable prices and metro trains in Surat and Vadodara, among other things.