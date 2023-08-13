"Your persecution is an emblem of what is being called New India": A letter to Umar Khalid

Arrested in September 2019 by the Delhi Police for making “provocative statements” when Donald Trump was on his visit to India, Umar has now spent three years in jail without being convicted of an offence. He is incarcerated because the Narendra Modi government continues to oppose his bail. The case against him may be summarised by merely reproducing the headline of a piece about him written by Betwa Sharma for Article-14.com: '1000 Days without Trial or Bail for Umar Khalid, Denied Bail despite False Allegations, Fabrications & Inconsistencies.’

Over time, the Bharatiya Janata Party has fallen in love with laws that allow it to jail opponents, dissenters (especially Muslims).

In 1954, the Bharatiya Jana Sangh said it would repeal the First Amendment to the Constitution that curbed freedom of speech by imposing ‘reasonable restrictions’. This amendment essentially took away freedom of expression, it said, because the list of what was seen as a reasonable restriction was far too wide and broad. The Jana Sangh sensed that it was not something that could be allowed to go unchallenged.