The grass is green for the moonj weavers of Allahabad

Fatima Bibi was never one to let the grass grow under her feet. She preferred grabbing it with both hands.

A skilled artisan and craft entrepreneur today, she fashions and sells a variety of household products made from moonj, the outer blades of the tapering reed-like sarpat grass, which lends its name to a range of products made from it.

“When I was a young girl, I thought my reach would be the kitchen —cooking and managing the home,” she says, laughing at the memory. Deftly slipping off her black niqab, she hangs it on a nail near the front door and enters her home, still talking.

“But when I decided to try something, my family gave me every freedom to go out and make something of my life. I may be a young Muslim woman, but there is nothing I cannot do,” adds the feisty 28-year-old, the silver sequins on her white dupatta twinkling in the afternoon light.

Fatima lives in Mahewa town in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad) district of Uttar Pradesh, where the pace of life largely mirrors the unhurried flow of the Yamuna nearby. “People would ask my father-in-law, ‘A girl from your house is going to go outside and earn money?’ I am not a daughter of the town, so the rules for me are stricter.”

As a girl, Fatima didn’t always know what she would do, but marriage to Mohammed Shakeel brought her to Mahewa and into the home of an experienced moonj artisan, her mother-in-law Ayesha Begum.

The young bride keenly watched how, in Ayesha’s deft hands, moonj was tamed and crafted into an array of products: baskets, with and without lids, and of all shapes and sizes — coasters, trays, pen stands, bags, dustbins, and decorative items like tiny swings, tractors, and more.

The sale of these products brought in a steady income, one that stayed with the women of the house to use as they saw fit.