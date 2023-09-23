Where cricket is all work and no play

"How does it matter who wins? Or whether it is the IPL or World Cup?” In a country where cricket is almost a religion, Madan’s question is almost profane.

But he follows it up by saying, “Koi bhi jeete, humein kaam mil jata hai (whoever wins, we get work).” The 51-year-old is a maker of cricket balls and owns one of many units rolling out shiny red and white balls in Meerut city.

It’s the month of March and he is surrounded by about 100 boxes, each containing six leather balls, ready to be played in the packed men’s cricket calendar. The first ball of the season was bowled at the end of March for the Indian Premier League (IPL), which lasts two months. It was followed by the ICC World Test Championship finals in June. Coming up, India will be hosting the one-day international (ODI) World Cup in October and November.

“At what level the ball will be used, who will play with the ball, the number of overs it will be played for, will be determined by the quality,” Madan says.

“Before big tournaments, sports goods retailers and wholesalers reach out to us well in advance,” he says, underlining the national obsession with the game. “Demand increases hugely two months before, and shops in big cities want to stock up on balls for the right moment.”

Prices range between Rs 250 all the way to Rs 3,500, depending on who is playing and how much is riding on it.

Madan gets direct orders from cricket academies, distributors and retailers in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Baroda, Jaipur, Bengaluru and Pune. The balls manufactured at his unit here are used at lower levels of the game for practice and matches.