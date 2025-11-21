10 of 26 ministers in Nitish cabinet are dynasts; RJD flags nepotism

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar — long seen as a leader who kept his own son away from politics and positioned himself as the antithesis to RJD supremo and former chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav’s dynastic model — has inducted 10 dynasts into his new cabinet, drawing criticism from opponents.

On Thursday, when Nitish Kumar took oath as chief minister for the 10th time, 26 ministers were sworn in alongside him — 10 of whom come from prominent political families. The list of ministers with political lineage includes:

Santosh Sumeet Manjhi, son of former chief minister and Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi Samrat Chaudhary, son of former minister Shakuni Chaudhary Deepak Prakash, son of former Union minister and current Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha Shreyasi Singh, daughter of former Union minister Digvijay Singh Rama Nishad, daughter-in-law of former Union minister Captain Jai Narayan Nishad Vijay Chaudhary, son of former MLA Jagdish Prasad Chaudhary Ashok Chaudhary, son of former minister Mahavir Chaudhary Nitin Naveen, son of former MLA Naveen Kishor Sinha Sunil Kumar, son of former minister Chandrika Ram Lesi Singh, wife of former Samata Party district president Bhutan Singh

Nitish’s new ministry includes senior legislators, first-time MLAs and, as mentioned, a significant number of dynasts. Twelve new faces have been inducted. While all JD(U) ministers were part of the previous cabinet, the BJP has nominated six new ministers.

All eight JD(U) leaders sworn in on Thursday are seasoned figures — aged between 52 and 79 — each with prior ministerial experience. However, Nitish’s decision to drop four of the 13 ministers from his previous cabinet has caused quiet discontent within the party. Among those excluded was Sumit Kumar Singh, who lost the election from the Chakai seat in Jamui district.