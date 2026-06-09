12 years of headlines, not results: Congress on Modi govt 3.0

As the Narendra Modi government completed two years of its third term on Tuesday, 9 June, the Congress launched a sweeping attack on the BJP-led administration, releasing a 'promise versus reality' report that accused the Centre of prioritising publicity over performance and failing to deliver on many of its flagship commitments over the past 12 years.

The 75-page document, prepared by the All India Congress Committee research department, seeks to challenge what the Congress described as the government's "prachar" or propaganda on issues ranging from employment and economic growth to education, agriculture, infrastructure, democracy and foreign policy.

Releasing the report in New Delhi, AICC research department chairman Rajeev Gowda and party leader Amitabh Dubey argued that the gap between the Modi government's promises and outcomes had steadily widened since 2014.

"Over the last 12 years, promises have been accompanied by big announcements, grand statements and headlines," Gowda said. "But the reality is that none of those headlines have translated into anything that is meaningfully transforming the lives of ordinary people."

The Congress leaders sought to portray the Modi government's anniversary celebrations as an exercise in image management at a time when many Indians, they claimed, were grappling with unemployment, rising prices and growing economic insecurity.

Gowda pointed to changes in the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana as an example of what he described as shrinking welfare support. He alleged that the government had reduced the number of subsidised LPG cylinders available to beneficiaries, despite earlier promises to provide sustained relief to women dependent on traditional cooking fuels.

"Ten years ago, Indian women were promised freedom from dangerous and unhealthy cooking methods. Today, that promise is being steadily diluted," he said.