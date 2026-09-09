27 days on, why is Parliament’s monsoon session still not prorogued?

The Congress on Wednesday, 9 September accused the BJP-led Union government of delaying the prorogation of Parliament in an attempt to engineer the numbers it needs to push through a constitutional amendment linked to delimitation, alleging that the ruling party is desperately trying to cobble together a two-thirds majority by breaking Opposition parties.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP and general-secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said the delay in proroguing the monsoon session was unusual and suggested that the government was keeping Parliament technically in session while attempting to shore up its numbers.

"There's definitely something fishy going on," Ramesh told PTI, alleging that the government was aiming for a "super-tainted two-thirds majority" but was still well short of the required numbers.

He said the government was "breaking up parties" in its bid to reach the two-thirds threshold, but would not succeed in doing so or in getting the proposed delimitation-related constitutional amendments passed.

Ramesh pointed out that Parliament is normally prorogued three or four days after both Houses are adjourned sine die. The monsoon session was adjourned sine die on 13 August, but 27 days had passed without prorogation by Wednesday, he said.

The previous record was in 2015, when there was a gap of 28 days between the adjournment of Parliament and its prorogation. Ramesh said that record was now close to being broken.