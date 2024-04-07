4,000 paar? Nitish trolled for faux pas at PM's rally

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was on Sunday trolled on social media for predicting that the NDA will win "more than 4,000 seats", several times the sanctioned strength of Lok Sabha.

Kumar, who heads the JD(U) and returned to the BJP-led coalition less than three months ago, made the faux pas at a rally in Nawada district where he spoke before Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a portion of his speech that has gone viral, Kumar can be heard fumbling "char lakh (four lakh)", before correcting himself and uttering "char hazaar se bhi zyada (more than 4,000)", while turning towards the PM whom he has been wishing a "400 plus tally" in the elections.