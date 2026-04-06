60 lakh cases, 7 lakh appeals: Scale of Bengal voter roll revision strains tribunals and courts

The sheer scale of West Bengal’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is coming into sharper focus, with around 60 lakh claims and objections examined, over seven lakh appeals being filed, and political parties scrambling to help anxious voters navigate a process that is increasingly testing the capacity of tribunals, courts and administrative machinery.

The Congress has begun setting up help desks across the state to assist people seeking to challenge exclusions, signalling both the intensity of the dispute and the complexity of the process confronting voters unfamiliar with legal procedures.

Congress leader Ashutosh Chatterjee said a help desk has been opened in Kolkata’s Rashbehari Avenue area, with more centres planned to help people file appeals online, assemble documents and understand whether their names can be restored before upcoming polling phases.

“It’s a good start, but we need door-to-door camps,” Chatterjee said, pointing out that daily wage earners, rural women and other marginalised groups may struggle with paperwork, travel and formal requirements involved in filing appeals.

New appellate tribunals, set up in 10 districts including Salt Lake’s high-powered bench following Supreme Court directions last month, are intended to provide voters with a faster mechanism to challenge deletions from electoral rolls. Party workers say the help desks are expected to function as a bridge for voters unable to easily travel or interpret legal processes on their own.