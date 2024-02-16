7 BJP MLAs suspended from Delhi Assembly budget session

Seven BJP MLAs were suspended for the remainder of the Budget session of the Delhi Assembly on Friday for interrupting the Lieutenant-Governor's address. The MLAs interrupted LG V.K. Saxena multiple times during his address on Thursday as they sought to attack the Arvind Kejriwal government.

Delhi Assembly speaker Ram Niwas Goel has also sent the matter of the disruption to the privileges committee.

Aam Admi Party (AAP) MLA Dilip Pandey moved a resolution in the house seeking action on this issue, which was accepted by the speaker. Pandey said the opposition members acted in an "planned manner" on Thursday while disrupting the LG's address, which lowered the prestige of the House.

"It was unprecedented and unfortunate," he said. Reading from the rule book, he said the behaviour of the opposition members has lowered the dignity of the house, and demanded action.

Speaker Goel, while accepting the resolution from Pandey, said the matter be sent to the privileges committee, and added that the seven Aseembly members of the BJP, barring Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, will be suspended from the proceedings of the house as long as the report is pending.