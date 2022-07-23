Maharashtra: A government with two ministers not constitutional, say experts

Can there be a ministry in Maharashtra with just two ministers? Legal experts have pointed out that the position is not tenable as the Constitution provides both the maximum and the minimum number of ministers each state must have. While the maximum number of ministers cannot exceed 15% of the strength of the Assembly, the minimum number of ministers prescribed for Maharashtra is 12.

While it is certain that before the Opposition takes up the issue in court, the two-men ministry will get expanded, the real issue is whether decisions taken during the last three weeks by the cabinet of two ministers can be challenged and reversed.

Constitutional expert Prof Hari Narke is of the opinion that it is unconstitutional. A former Secretary of the Maharashtra Assembly, Dr Anant Kalse, also affirms that the minimum number of ministers in the state should be 12 and that decisions taken by the two-member cabinet have no Constitutional validity.

Under Article 164 (1) (A) of the Constitution, points out Dr Kalse, it is mandatory to limit the number of ministers to 15 percent of the total number of MLAs or have at least 12 ministers in the state cabinet at any given time. He adds that the newly sworn in chief minister has 12 days after being sworn in to constitute the ministry. That window for Eknath Shinde closed on July 12.