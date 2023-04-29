North Korea insults Biden, warns of "serious danger"

Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un, has warned that the new US–South Korea agreement would only lead to "more serious danger", the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA, the country's state media) reported on Saturday.

South Korean president Yoon Suk-yeol was in Washington earlier this week to seek security assurances from US President Joe Biden.

After the summit on Wednesday, Biden said that any North Korean nuclear attack on the US or its allies would "result in the end of whatever regime" took such action.