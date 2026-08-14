A second attack on Sukhbir Badal: Is Punjab taking a dangerous turn?

The subsequent legal course of the case has also become a point of discussion. Chaura, who was arrested immediately and booked under attempt-to-murder, criminal conspiracy and Arms Act provisions, remained in judicial custody for more than three months. On March 25, 2025, an Additional Sessions Judge in Amritsar granted him bail, noting that he had already spent considerable time in custody and that the trial could take time to conclude. He was directed to furnish a bail bond of Rs 1 lakh with a surety of the same amount.

The second attack has drawn condemnation from leaders across the political spectrum. More importantly, it has raised broader concerns about the growing space for extremist and violent elements in Punjab’s political landscape. When political disagreements, religious grievances and historical anger begin to translate into physical attacks, the consequences extend well beyond the individual target.

Dr Vijay Satbir Singh, administrator of the Takht Hazur Sahib board, put the issue in sharper perspective. Violent acts inside a holy shrine complex, he said, undermine the dignity, religious sanctity and peace of sacred spaces.

Sukhbir’s Nanded visit was not simply a personal pilgrimage. Accompanied by his family, he paid obeisance at Takht Sri Hazur Sahib and met Jathedar Giani Kulwant Singh. The visit also carried political and Panthic significance as the SAD seeks to rebuild its support base ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly election.

His meeting with the Takht Jathedar came against the backdrop of the controversy over the Maharashtra government’s proposal to replace the 1956 law governing the Nanded gurdwara board. The proposal had faced strong opposition from the Takht, the Panj Pyare and several Sikh organisations, which passed a gurmata opposing the move. The Maharashtra government subsequently put the proposal on hold and constituted a panel to consult Sikh stakeholders.

Whether Sukhbir’s outreach will translate into electoral gains remains uncertain. But the attack has dramatically altered the narrative around his Nanded visit. What was intended as an exercise in religious and Panthic outreach has instead highlighted the potentially volatile intersection of religion, politics and unresolved grievances.

For Punjab, the larger question is whether such violence remains an isolated act or begins to acquire a place in the language of political expression — and whether it can be prevented from becoming normalised.