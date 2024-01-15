AAP and Congress seal alliance for Chandigarh mayoral polls

The AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) and the Congress have arrived at an understanding on contesting the Chandigarh mayoral polls in an alliance, sources said on Monday, 15 January.

Under the arrangement, the AAP will fight for the mayor's seat while the Congress will contest the posts of senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor, the sources said.

The development came amid the AAP and the Congress, both constituents of the INDIA bloc, holding talks over seat sharing for this year's Lok Sabha polls.

With the AAP and the Congress deciding to have a tie-up for the January 18 Chandigarh mayoral polls, it is going to be a two-way contest and observers believe that the two parties will have an edge over the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).