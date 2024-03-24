AAP challenges BJP to come clean on donations from ED approver

The AAP on Sunday questioned the BJP on maintaining silence over its relationship with Sarath Chandra Reddy, whose companies donated around Rs 55 crore to the BJP through electoral bonds, and who has now turned approver in the Delhi excise policy case probed by the ED.

Reddy of Aurobindo Pharma was arrested by the ED in November 2023 in connection with the excise policy case. No comments were available from Reddy or his company over the charges. There was no immediate reaction to the allegations from the BJP either.

Addressing a press conference, Delhi cabinet minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "This is established on the website of the Election Commission of India that the BJP has recovered donations amounting to Rs 55 crore from the prime accused in the alleged Delhi excise policy, Sarath Chandra Reddy, who was also titled as the ‘kingpin’ in the scam, after his arrest.”

The senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader expressed surprise over the BJP’s "silence" in this entire matter. “Their prominent leaders and ministers, including Anurag Thakur, Smriti Irani, Manoj Tiwari and Virendra Sachdeva, everyone is silent. Every person is stunned as to what has happened. How did this matter come to light?,” he charged.