AAP govt ensured Purvanchalis don’t have to leave Delhi for Chhath: Atishi

Chief minister Atishi on Tuesday, 5 November, said the AAP government in Delhi has ensured that the people from Purvanchal do not have to leave the city to celebrate Chhath Puja.

Addressing a press conference on the first day of the Chhath Puja, Atishi said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi has prepared more than 1,000 ghats for the people to celebrate the festival.

For the last 10 years since the AAP has been in power in Delhi, it has ensured that the people from Purvanchal do not have to leave the city to celebrate Chhath.

"There used to be only 60 Chhath ghats before the AAP government and today, there are more than 1,000 ghats being prepared for the people to celebrate the festival," Atishi said.