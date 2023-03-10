AAP, Kejriwal 'promoting' corruption in Delhi, Punjab, alleges Cong

The infamous liquor scam, in which AAP leader and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia is in jail, was first exposed by the Congress, she claimed.



"Sisodia and other accused are going through a legal process. The law will take its course. But instead of giving factual answers to even a single question related to the liquor scam, AAP and Kejriwal, who claims to be staunchly honest, are engaged in garnering sympathy by claiming themselves to be victims," she said.



"After the CBI, now ED has also arrested Sisodia. If he is so staunchly honest and he is sure of his innocence, then why hasn't he gone to the Delhi High Court to get the FIR against him quashed," she asked.



Lamba said that the Aam Aadmi Party government should say that on whose behest, Sisodia "misused the feedback unit" to keep an eye on the activities of political people and parties.



Her remarks on a day the Enforcement Directorate produced Sisodia, under arrest in a money laundering case related to the city government's excise policy, before a special court and sought his custody for 10 days.



Lamba said that former health minister of AAP, Satyendar Jain, is in jail for the last several months and is not even able to secure bail from court.



"The way Mr. Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain went behind bars because of their corruption and Kejriwal is constantly defending them, it can be said that there is a world of difference between their words and their actions," Lamba said.



"If a list of corruption cases of Aam Aadmi Party is given, then it will become a never-ending story. The reality of Aam Aadmi Party, the difference between their words and actions, should be known to the public. It is necessary to bring to the fore and Congress, being a responsible political party, will continue to expose the corruption of AAP," she asserted.