AAP leader Atishi takes charge as eighth chief minister of Delhi

AAP leader Atishi took charge as the eighth chief minister of Delhi on Monday, 23 September, and said she would work like Bharat did by keeping his elder brother Lord Ram's 'khadaun' (wooden slippers) on Ayodhya's throne.

She did not sit on the chair used by Arvind Kejriwal and said that his chair would remain unoccupied in the chief minister's office. She sat on a white chair, which was placed next to Kejriwal's chair.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva slammed Atishi, saying it was an "insult" to the post of the chief minister.

Atishi said, "For the last 2 years, the BJP has left no stone unturned in throwing muck on Arvind Kejriwal. He was put in jail for 6 months. He said that he will not sit on the CM chair again until the people of Delhi consider him honest. The court also said that the agency arrested Arvind Kejriwal with malice."

"This chair belongs to Arvind Kejriwal. I am confident that in the elections to be held in February, the people of Delhi will make Arvind Kejriwal the Chief Minister again. Till then, this empty chair will remain here," she said.