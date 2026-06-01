AAP links fire at SPA building to CBSE-NEET row; ministry says office unaffected

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday raised questions over a fire at the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA) building in central Delhi and sought to link the incident to the ongoing controversy surrounding the conduct of CBSE and NEET examinations.

The party expressed concern after reports emerged of a fire at the SPA building, which also houses offices of the Union Ministry of Education.

Initial media reports, citing information from the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), stated that the blaze had broken out in the Education Ministry's office located within the building.

AAP leaders subsequently suggested that the incident could be connected to the controversy over examination conduct and evaluation processes that have come under scrutiny in recent weeks.

However, it was later clarified that the fire had not occurred inside the Ministry of Education's office premises.

Authorities said the blaze took place elsewhere in the building and did not affect the ministry's functioning.