AAP links fire at SPA building to CBSE-NEET row; ministry says office unaffected
Party raises questions over blaze in central Delhi, while authorities clarify that the fire did not occur inside the Education Ministry's premises
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday raised questions over a fire at the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA) building in central Delhi and sought to link the incident to the ongoing controversy surrounding the conduct of CBSE and NEET examinations.
The party expressed concern after reports emerged of a fire at the SPA building, which also houses offices of the Union Ministry of Education.
Initial media reports, citing information from the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), stated that the blaze had broken out in the Education Ministry's office located within the building.
AAP leaders subsequently suggested that the incident could be connected to the controversy over examination conduct and evaluation processes that have come under scrutiny in recent weeks.
However, it was later clarified that the fire had not occurred inside the Ministry of Education's office premises.
Authorities said the blaze took place elsewhere in the building and did not affect the ministry's functioning.
The clarification came after several reports described the incident as a fire at the Education Ministry office, triggering speculation on social media and political reactions.
The AAP did not provide evidence linking the fire to the CBSE-NEET controversy but questioned the timing of the incident amid growing opposition criticism over examination-related issues.
The CBSE has recently faced scrutiny over its On-Screen Marking (OSM) system after some students alleged discrepancies in answer sheets, while opposition parties have also targeted the Centre over various examination-related controversies.
Officials have not indicated any connection between the fire and examination matters.
Further details regarding the cause of the blaze and the extent of damage, if any, were awaited.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram, WhatsApp
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines