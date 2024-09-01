AAP says its MCD councillor 'kidnapped' by BJP; party denies claim

The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday accused the BJP of "kidnapping" its municipal councillor Ram Chander, with the saffron party denying the charges even as the "abducted" member returned to his residence.

Upon his return, Chander claimed that he was threatened on the pretext of being framed in ED-CBI cases by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Ram Chander, who is a councillor from Ward No 28, was one of the five members who joined the BJP last Sunday. However, a few days later, he had a change of heart after he saw Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in his dream and returned to AAP, he said.

Later, in a video message, he said that he was taken by some people to BJP headquarters.

"There they threatened me saying I would be framed by ED and CBI. My son Akash called the police helpline while our senior party leaders called the police commissioner. When they (BJP) got to know about it, they sent me back home," Chander said in the video message.