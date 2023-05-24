AAP to soon launch poll campaigns in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh with 'maha' rallies

The Aam Aadmi Party will soon launch its poll campaign in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh where assembly elections are due later this year.

Party sources said the poll campaigns will start with a "maha rally" in each of the three states.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is also the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) national convener, will lead the "maha rally" in the three states. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will also participate in the rallies, the sources added.

"The 'maha rally' will be organised in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh in view of elections in these states. These rallies are going to be the biggest ever event organised by the party so far," a source in the party said.