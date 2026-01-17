Abhishek Banerjee alleges BJP role in Murshidabad violence, urges calm

Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party, in collusion with a former TMC leader, was behind the recent violence in Beldanga in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district. He appealed to residents to maintain peace and communal harmony, saying attempts were being made to deliberately provoke unrest.

Banerjee was addressing a public rally in Baharampur, the district headquarters, after leading a roadshow in the area. Referring to the violence, he said several people had advised him to cancel the programme, but he chose to go ahead.

“I was asked not to hold today’s meeting after the Beldanga incident, but cancelling it would have only encouraged those who are trying to spread unrest,” he said, alleging that the violence had been instigated by the BJP with the help of a “traitor”.

Without naming him initially, Banerjee said the individual had already been expelled from the party and would soon be exposed publicly. He later named Humayun Kabir, accusing him of dividing people for political gain and warning that such politics would be rejected by voters.

Urging residents not to fall prey to provocation, Banerjee said the state administration had been instructed to take strict action against those involved in arson and attacks, including an assault on a woman television journalist during the unrest.

The TMC leader also referred to the death of a Bengali-speaking migrant worker from Murshidabad in Jharkhand, which sparked protests in Beldanga. He said the matter had been taken up with the Jharkhand chief minister’s office and reiterated that his party had consistently supported migrant workers facing harassment outside West Bengal.