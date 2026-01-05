Activists in jail, rapists on bail: denying bail to Umar Khalid a travesty

It is nothing short of a travesty of justice.

While Umar Khalid, a former JNU student leader and political activist, has once again been denied bail by the Supreme Court in the Delhi riots “larger conspiracy” case, several convicted rapists and hardened criminals continue to walk free on parole or bail.

In Khalid’s case, the top court has not only rejected bail but has virtually foreclosed the possibility of his release for another year. Umar Khalid has already spent more than five years behind bars without the trial even beginning.

Another political activist, Sharjeel Imam, has also been denied bail in the same case. Both have been charged under the draconian Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, a law that makes bail the exception rather than the rule.