Adani row: Gehlot says future of employees cannot be left to the mercy of share market

Referring to the rout in Adani group stocks, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said the future of government employees cannot be left to the mercy of the share market and added his government reintroduced the old pension scheme as funds under the new scheme were invested in shares.

The chief minister said the old pension scheme (OPS) should be reintroduced in the entire country.

He said the Centre should return the funds of the state government employees deposited in the new pension scheme (NPS), else the state government will move the Supreme Court.

"Employees are our brothers and we cannot leave them to the mercy of the share market. Shares of Adani Saab have fallen and there is a turmoil in the entire country and abroad. Shares of those who have given loans (to Adani group) have fallen including SBI and LIC," Gehlot said.

He was replying to a discussion on the governor's address to the state assembly.