After 20-year hiatus, Jamia to hold student union elections; ripple effect expected

Jamia Millia Islamia will hold student union elections within 15 days of approval of the union constitution, ending a gap of nearly two decades since 2005

The university revoked students’ suspension orders and show-cause notices following nearly two weeks of protests, though some students continue their hunger strike and sit-in

The decision could intensify demands for the restoration of student union elections at other universities where the electoral process has been suspended

After a gap of nearly two decades, Jamia Millia Islamia university is set to hold student union elections, in what is being seen as a significant victory for students who have been demanding the restoration of their elected representative body.

The development follows nearly two weeks of protests on campus, during which students alleged police brutality and punitive action by the university administration. Four students affiliated with the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) had also been on an indefinite hunger strike.

Jamia Millia Islamia last held student union elections in 2005. In March 2006, the university administration formally dissolved the elected student body, citing incidents of campus violence and disruptions to academic activities. Elections have not been held since then.

An order issued on Monday, 26 October directed the university to hold student union elections within 15 days of the approval of the union’s constitution. The administration also revoked the suspension orders and show-cause notices issued to students during the ongoing agitation.