After denial of RS ticket, RCP Singh says 'Thank You' to Nitish

"I was Rajya Sabha MP for 12 years representing JD-U and I am thankful to my leader Nitish Kumar. I worked honestly on whatever responsibility was given to me. I became union minister at the Centre following approval by Nitish Kumar. I did not make any decision including my selection as the union minister," Singh said.



"I am a person who belongs to the organisation of the JD-U. Everyone knew that I was responsible for strengthening the party at booth level in Bihar. I made 33 different wings in the party in the state. The present leadership of the organization of JD-U reduced it to 12-13. I will request the state president of Bihar (Umesh Kushwaha) to revive them again. If the party would not give any responsibility or post to me, I would still be a primary member of the party and I will go to the ground level and I am committed to working for the organisation again," he said.