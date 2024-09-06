After LS poll results, ties between PM, RSS have nosedived: Congress

The Congress took a swipe at the ruling BJP on Friday, 6 September, over RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's reported remarks that "people will decide whether we will become the god or not", claiming that after the Lok Sabha poll results, the relations between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Sangh have "nosedived".

The opposition party also claimed that with each passing week, the lifespan of this government is getting shortened.

"After 4 June 2024, relations between the non-biological PM and RSS have nosedived -- and they continue to be in turbulence. At an event in Pune ... the RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat rebuked the PM for his claim to non biological origins, saying 'Whether we will become God or not, people will decide. We should not proclaim that we have become God'," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X.