After the first two phases of polling in UP, BJP faces an uphill task to catch up

The Supreme Leader is absent from the campaign and the party machinery is snoozing. Star campaigners are talking absurd things and the workers look lethargic. Interestingly, BJP candidates have started crying foul and supporters seem not so vocal. It is not the BJP people have known. The party which claims to have mastered the art of electioneering seems to have lost momentum after the first two phases of polling in Uttar Pradesh.

Three incidents are enough to sum up the first two phases of voting in UP. First, a letter by JPS Rathore, the election coordinator in UP BJP alleging bogus voting by Burqa clad women during the second phase. Second, the clash of BJP workers with security personnel after they rubbished allegations of rigging in Tilhar (Shahjahanpur). Third and most important, the demand of repoll by Suresh Rana, a minister in Yogi Adityanath-led government, in 40 booths of Thana Bhawan constituency of Shamli district. Suresh Rana, a muscle-man himself, is claiming foul play by the opposition in a state ruled by the BJP. What's up ?

Allegations of booth capturing, rigging and bogus voting are usually levelled by the opposition, rarely by the ruling party. But in UP it is a different story this time. If it is happening then all is surely not well for the BJP. It is possible, as some have suggested, that these allegations are being made to cover up BJP workers' electoral misconduct, but still something does seem to have gone wrong. The low voter turnout in urban booths, the patience shown by Muslim voters despite provocations and heavy turnout at booths dominated by farming communities seem to have unnerved the BJP.