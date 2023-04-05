Karnataka polls: Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep receives threat letter amid reports of joining BJP

According to the police, Sudeep's manager Jack Manju received a letter from an unknown person, threatening to release the actor's "private video" on social media.

Acting on the complaint lodged by the actor's manager, the Puttenahalli police registered a case under sections 504, 506 and 120 (B) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Police are also considering handing over the case to Central Crime Branch (CCB), sources said.

Further investigation is underway in the matter, said police. Karnataka will go to Assembly polls on May 10 and the counting of votes will be done on May 13.

Later, Suddep clarified that he will compaign for the ruling party. "I will only campaign for BJP, not contest Assembly polls: Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep," said Sudeep.