AITC alleges BJP conspiracy after woman allegedly attempts to attack Mamata

The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) on Tuesday alleged that a woman attempted to attack former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee outside her Kalighat residence, triggering a political row over her security and prompting party leaders to raise suspicions of a possible conspiracy.

According to AITC leaders, the incident took place at around 6 pm as Banerjee was preparing to attend the inauguration of the Kalighat Milan Sangha Durga Puja. The party identified the woman as Tannishtha Saha and alleged that she approached Banerjee, addressed her as ‘Pisi’ (aunt), hurled abuses and attempted to attack her while carrying a knife. Police detained the woman for questioning, according to reports.

Rajya Sabha MP Dola Sen, who said she witnessed the incident, submitted a complaint by email to the officer-in-charge of Kalighat police station. In her complaint, Sen alleged that the woman rushed towards Banerjee and attempted to lunge at her. She also claimed that the woman was intoxicated and carrying a knife.

Sen questioned the response of police personnel present nearby, alleging that they said they could not intervene because the area fell under Kolkata Police jurisdiction. She further claimed that the woman was taken aside and offered tea. Raising concerns about Banerjee’s security, Sen asked, “Does the current Chief Minister not want her to stay alive?”

AITC MP Saket Gokhale described the incident as “SHOCKING NEWS” and claimed that a woman he described as a drug addict had reached Banerjee’s residence and attempted to attack her with a knife.