Akhilesh attacks govt over prevalence of ‘substandard’ drugs in market

Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday, 26 September, attacked the BJP-led central government after India’s apex drugs regulatory body found that samples of around 50 drugs were of 'substandard' quality, and asked what action has been taken.

The Central Drugs Standards Control Organisation has reportedly found that samples of around 50 drugs, including that of widely-used paracetamol, pantoprazole and some antibiotics for treating bacterial infections, were of substandard quality.

In a post on X, Yadav said, "Today's corrupt BJP government should answer, will taking such medicine cure or make you sick?"