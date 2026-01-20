Akhilesh blames surge in gold, silver prices on BJP’s ‘corruption-driven’ economics

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday attributed the sharp surge in gold and silver prices to what he called the BJP’s “new economic concept of corruption,” alleging that ill-gotten cash is increasingly being converted into precious metals under the ruling party’s watch.

In a post in Hindi on X, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said the rise in prices defied conventional economic logic, as higher rates were fuelling demand instead of dampening it. He described the phenomenon as the “solidification of corruption,” claiming it reflected a system where illegally amassed cash was being parked in gold and silver to preserve its value.

“Under the corrupt BJP’s new economic model, money earned through corruption is converted from liquid cash into solid precious metals,” Yadav wrote. “Here, an increase in prices does not reduce demand; instead, it pushes demand even higher, leading to a further rise in prices.”