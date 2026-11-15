No votes, no Constitution: Akhilesh kicks off UP poll campaign with warning

Akhilesh Yadav launches Samajwadi Party campaign for Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections with massive Dalit convention in Agra.

He accuses BJP of targeting Dalit voters through electoral roll revisions and claims 26,000 schools have been shut in the state.

SP chief promises jobs, social justice measures and protection of Dalit icons, announces series of welfare commitments.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has sounded the poll bugle for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections with a massive Dalit convention at the GIC grounds in Agra on Sunday, 15 November, seeking to consolidate the community's support behind his party.

Addressing a huge gathering of Dalit workers and supporters, Yadav urged them to protect their voting rights, warning that the Constitution itself would be at risk if their votes were taken away.

"Those who wanted to abolish the Constitution are now trying to take away your votes. Check your names on the electoral rolls and protect your voting rights. They know they are beginning to lose elections through votes, which is why they are conducting the special summary revision (SSR) after the special intensive revision (SIR). They want only BJP members to have their names on the electoral rolls and be recognised as citizens of India. If votes are not protected, the Constitution will not survive. Save your vote, save the Constitution," he said.

"They want to dismantle the Constitution and run the country according to their own whims, but this country will be governed by the Constitution, not by their personal whims," he added.

Delighted by the turnout, Yadav said the gathering had transcended regional boundaries. "This is not merely a Dalit convention of western Uttar Pradesh. It feels as though this is a Dalit convention for the entire country," he said.