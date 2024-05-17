Akhilesh Yadav 'fatafat' counter to PM Modi 'khatakhat' jibe

Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Friday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his "khatakhat" jibe at the SP and the Congress, and said the public is now going to remove him from the top post "fatafat, fatafat, fatafat (quickly)".

Yadav targeted the prime minister while addressing an INDIA bloc rally in Raebareli, UP, in the presence of Congress candidate Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi also joined the public meeting later.

Yadav said, "They (BJP and PM Modi) are saying we will go abroad, but the people of our country are aware, they know that he (Modi) has sent his important people and friends abroad one after the other. His friends, one after the other, fled abroad khatakhat khatakhat (swiftly)."

Accusing the Modi government of drowning the country in debt, Yadav said, "Now, the public is telling you that they will remove you fatafat, fatafat, fatafat (quickly)."

He also said those who asserted that they would not indulge in corruption themselves nor allow others to do so (na khaunga, na khane dunga), have swallowed everything. "Sab dakar gaye aur keh rahen hain gatagat gatagat (they swallowed everything and are not even burping). They have not even burped after devouring electoral bonds," he said.