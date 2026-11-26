SP puts Dalit outreach at the centre of its PDA strategy to consolidate gains from the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Manifesto promises include Dalit-focused funding, reservations, land, education support and a caste census.

Akhilesh Yadav also targets youth and women with job guarantees, allowances, free education and welfare measures.

With the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in sight, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Constitution Day unveiled his party’s manifesto, ‘PDA Ka Sankalp: PDA Ka Pranpatra’, placing Dalit outreach at the centre of its electoral strategy.

The manifesto seeks to consolidate the PDA (pichhda, Dalit and alpsankhyak) social coalition that helped the SP win 37 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh in 2024. While the party continues to bank on its traditional Muslim-Yadav (MY) support base, it is making a more concerted bid to draw Dalits into its electoral fold.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the SP successfully tapped into Dalit anxieties over the future of the Constitution and reservations with the slogan ‘Samvidhan khatre mein hai’, helping it expand its social base at the BJP’s expense. The manifesto seeks to build on that political momentum.

The emphasis is significant.

Dalits constitute around 21 per cent of Uttar Pradesh’s population and could prove decisive in a state where caste arithmetic plays an important role in shaping electoral outcomes.

Among the manifesto’s key promises are a dedicated Dalit Startup Fund and 50 per cent reservation for Dalits in private-sector contracts. The SP has also promised leasehold land for housing and agriculture to homeless and landless Dalit families, besides a Rs 1,000-crore fund to support Dalit students pursuing higher education abroad.

A single-window mechanism to address Dalit grievances is another proposed measure.