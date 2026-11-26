Dalit outreach at heart of SP’s strategy as Akhilesh unveils PDA manifesto
Promises Dalit-focused measures, jobs, pensions and welfare as Akhilesh seeks to expand PDA coalition ahead of 2027 polls
SP puts Dalit outreach at the centre of its PDA strategy to consolidate gains from the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Manifesto promises include Dalit-focused funding, reservations, land, education support and a caste census.
Akhilesh Yadav also targets youth and women with job guarantees, allowances, free education and welfare measures.
With the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in sight, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Constitution Day unveiled his party’s manifesto, ‘PDA Ka Sankalp: PDA Ka Pranpatra’, placing Dalit outreach at the centre of its electoral strategy.
The manifesto seeks to consolidate the PDA (pichhda, Dalit and alpsankhyak) social coalition that helped the SP win 37 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh in 2024. While the party continues to bank on its traditional Muslim-Yadav (MY) support base, it is making a more concerted bid to draw Dalits into its electoral fold.
In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the SP successfully tapped into Dalit anxieties over the future of the Constitution and reservations with the slogan ‘Samvidhan khatre mein hai’, helping it expand its social base at the BJP’s expense. The manifesto seeks to build on that political momentum.
The emphasis is significant.
Dalits constitute around 21 per cent of Uttar Pradesh’s population and could prove decisive in a state where caste arithmetic plays an important role in shaping electoral outcomes.
Among the manifesto’s key promises are a dedicated Dalit Startup Fund and 50 per cent reservation for Dalits in private-sector contracts. The SP has also promised leasehold land for housing and agriculture to homeless and landless Dalit families, besides a Rs 1,000-crore fund to support Dalit students pursuing higher education abroad.
A single-window mechanism to address Dalit grievances is another proposed measure.
Dalit voters contributed significantly to the SP’s gains in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The shift in Dalit support was seen as a key factor in the BJP’s defeat in Faizabad, the constituency that includes Ayodhya, where the Ram temple was inaugurated earlier that year.
The manifesto goes beyond targeted welfare measures. It promises a caste census in Uttar Pradesh, effective implementation of reservation policies and the filling of vacant backlog posts — demands that have featured prominently in the Opposition’s campaign for social justice and equitable representation.
The SP has also sought to turn unemployment and examination paper leaks into electoral issues, tapping into discontent among young people.
Uttar Pradesh has an estimated 6.74 crore people in the 15–29 age group, making young voters a formidable constituency. The party has promised an unemployment allowance of Rs 5,000, government jobs for 25 lakh young people and employment opportunities for two to three crore people over five years.
Other promises include salaries at par with regular teachers for Shiksha Mitras, free laptops for students passing Class 12 and the reopening of 26,000 closed primary schools. The manifesto also promises an annual pension of Rs 40,000 for senior citizens.
Seeking to widen its social coalition further, the SP has promised 300 units of free electricity for domestic consumers and restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for state government employees.
For women, the party has proposed annual financial assistance of Rs 40,000 and free education for girls from kindergarten to postgraduate level.
The SP manifesto reflects Akhilesh Yadav’s attempt to turn the PDA formula from an electoral slogan into a broader social coalition ahead of the Assembly elections.
Having emerged as the largest party in Uttar Pradesh in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the SP is now seeking to consolidate those gains and expand its appeal among Dalits, youth and women ahead of the 2027 Assembly contest.