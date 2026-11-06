Women script history at AMU, win six of 13 students’ union posts
Nashra Naim becomes first woman vice-president in university’s 105-year history; women also capture five of 10 cabinet seats
Women win six of 13 AMUSU posts, including the vice-president's position.
Nashra Naim becomes the first woman vice-president in the union's 105-year history.
Election follows years of protests seeking restoration of the students' union.
Women candidates scripted history in the Aligarh Muslim University Students’ Union (AMUSU) elections, winning six of the 13 posts, including the vice-president’s position, in a significant shift in campus politics.
The results, announced on Friday, 6 November, mark a breakthrough for women’s representation in an institution.
Nashra Naim became the first woman to be elected vice-president of the AMU Students’ Union in its 105-year history. She secured 7,091 votes, defeating her nearest rival, who polled 5,818 votes. Reflecting on her victory, Naim said it was the collective effort of a small but committed team that made the achievement possible.
“I believe that achieving this in such a short time, with limited resources and a small team, was possible because of the dedication, courage, and sincerity of the people who joined us,” she said.
The breakthrough extended beyond the vice-president’s post. Women candidates won five of the 10 cabinet member positions, taking their total representation to six out of the union’s 13 posts. The outcome signals a notable change in a campus political landscape traditionally dominated by men.
Mohammad Noman Ashraf was elected president with 7,797 votes, while Mohammad Hamdan won the honorary secretary’s post with 8,385 votes.
Ashraf described his victory as the culmination of a prolonged struggle, with the elections being held after an eight-year gap. “After a long struggle of eight years, we have finally achieved this opportunity, and it is a moment of great happiness,” he said.
Hamdan, meanwhile, acknowledged the responsibility that came with the mandate. “A victory this big comes with an even bigger responsibility, and I will do my best to fulfil it,” he said.
The elections followed three years of persistent student protests and demands for the restoration of the students’ union. The campaign also reflected a changing political mood on campus.
A senior faculty member observed that the influence of Gen Z-led protests had broadened the campaign beyond conventional campus issues, bringing wider national concerns, including those affecting Muslims, into the debate.
The increased participation and electoral success of women are particularly significant against the backdrop of restrictions and criticism faced by women students and their participation in public and political life.
Their victories suggest that despite the hostile atmosphere and resistance, women are increasingly asserting their place in the university’s political space.
Vice-chancellor Prof. Naima Khatoon described the peaceful conduct of the elections as “a triumph of the highest democratic traditions” and welcomed the increased participation of women. No violence was reported during the campaign.
Observers say beyond the change in the union’s leadership, the results have opened a new chapter in AMU’s student politics, with women emerging as a decisive electoral force.