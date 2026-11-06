Women script history at AMU, win six of 13 students’ union posts

Women win six of 13 AMUSU posts, including the vice-president's position.

Nashra Naim becomes the first woman vice-president in the union's 105-year history.

Election follows years of protests seeking restoration of the students' union.

Women candidates scripted history in the Aligarh Muslim University Students’ Union (AMUSU) elections, winning six of the 13 posts, including the vice-president’s position, in a significant shift in campus politics.

The results, announced on Friday, 6 November, mark a breakthrough for women’s representation in an institution.

Nashra Naim became the first woman to be elected vice-president of the AMU Students’ Union in its 105-year history. She secured 7,091 votes, defeating her nearest rival, who polled 5,818 votes. Reflecting on her victory, Naim said it was the collective effort of a small but committed team that made the achievement possible.