All ‘chanda chors’ in BJP: Congress ups ante over Ram Mandir ‘donation’ theft

The alleged theft of devotees' offerings at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya has snowballed into a major political flashpoint, with the Congress mounting a blistering attack on the BJP and accusing it of betraying the faith of millions of devotees.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, senior Congress leader Pramod Tiwari alleged that the controversy surrounding missing donations was not an isolated incident but part of a larger pattern of irregularities linked to the Ram Mandir project. He claimed the issue dated back to the early days of the temple movement and demanded accountability from those entrusted with managing the shrine.

In one of his sharpest attacks, Tiwari remarked, "I am not saying that everyone in the BJP is a 'chhanda chor', but all the 'chhanda chors' are in the BJP," accusing the ruling party of failing to protect donations offered by devotees.

Recalling his long association with the Ayodhya movement, Tiwari said he had closely witnessed the Ram Janmabhoomi campaign during his tenure as Uttar Pradesh's Tourism Minister. He alleged that while the BJP repeatedly used the Ram Temple issue as a political plank, it had delayed construction for years and only acted after the Supreme Court's verdict paved the way for the temple.

He further claimed that the consecration ceremony of the temple was conducted before the structure was fully complete because of electoral considerations, alleging that the Lok Sabha elections took precedence over religious traditions. Tiwari also criticised the exclusion of the Shankaracharyas from the ceremony and alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had personally overseen the appointment of members to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

"If Prime Minister Modi has claimed credit for the Ram Mandir, he cannot distance himself from the actions of those he entrusted with its management," Tiwari said.