All guarantees to be fulfilled in 100 days: Telangana Dy CM

Telangana deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said on Sunday that the people's government of Congress fulfilled two guarantees in just two days of assuming office in the state and reiterated that all the six guarantees will be fulfilled in 100 days.

He, along with two other ministers Tummala Nageswar Rao and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, reached Khammam to a warm welcome by their supporters.

Vikramarka, who is handling the finance portfolio, told reporters that in the next 100 days, the Congress government will fulfill the remaining four guarantees.

He emphasised that the main agenda of the people's government is creating wealth and distributing it among people.