All roads lead to Nilambur: CM Vijayan, Priyanka Gandhi arrive as campaign heats up

With just three days left for public campaigning ahead of the 19 June Nilambur assembly by-election, the political battle is intensifying as top leaders from all major parties descend on the constituency.

The Congress has fielded Aryadan Shoukath, while the CPI(M) has nominated former legislator M. Swaraj. Two-time Left-backed independent MLA P.V. Anvar, who resigned from the Nilambur seat following differences with chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, is contesting again. The BJP has put forward Mohan George as its candidate.

Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has already launched his campaign, while Wayanad MP and senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has also arrived to bolster support. Senior BJP leaders are also actively campaigning, turning Nilambur into a high-voltage battleground marked by sharp allegations and counter-allegations.