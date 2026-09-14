Alleged assault on Dalit BJP leader: Demand grows for FIR against BJP MLA

Opposition leaders in Delhi have stepped up demands for an FIR and action against BJP MLA Gajender Drall over the alleged assault of a Dalit party worker, with claims that police have failed to act despite a complaint filed two days ago.

Sunil Kumar, BJP mandal president from Kanjhawala, was allegedly assaulted after being called to Drall's office in Mundka, according to Congress leader Udit Raj. Kumar was also allegedly subjected to casteist abuse during the incident, Raj claimed.

In a post on X, Raj alleged that Kumar had been beaten and left seriously injured. He claimed that the Kanjhawala police station had not registered an FIR despite receiving a complaint.

Raj demanded that a case be registered under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and other relevant provisions, and sought Drall's arrest. "If this MLA is not arrested, Dalits across Delhi will take to the streets in protest," Raj said..