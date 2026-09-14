Alleged assault on Dalit BJP leader: Demand grows for FIR against BJP MLA
Congress, AAP leaders allege police inaction in case involving Dalit party worker, demand action against Gajender Drall
Opposition leaders in Delhi have stepped up demands for an FIR and action against BJP MLA Gajender Drall over the alleged assault of a Dalit party worker, with claims that police have failed to act despite a complaint filed two days ago.
Sunil Kumar, BJP mandal president from Kanjhawala, was allegedly assaulted after being called to Drall's office in Mundka, according to Congress leader Udit Raj. Kumar was also allegedly subjected to casteist abuse during the incident, Raj claimed.
In a post on X, Raj alleged that Kumar had been beaten and left seriously injured. He claimed that the Kanjhawala police station had not registered an FIR despite receiving a complaint.
Raj demanded that a case be registered under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and other relevant provisions, and sought Drall's arrest. "If this MLA is not arrested, Dalits across Delhi will take to the streets in protest," Raj said..
Congress leader Alka Lamba also raised the issue, questioning whether the BJP would intervene to ensure justice for Kumar, who belongs to the Valmiki community, and seek registration of a case against its own MLA under the SC/ST Act. Lamba urged Delhi BJP president Nitin Nabin to approach the police station and press for registration of an FIR.
AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar separately alleged that Sunil Kumar had been taken to Drall's residence, held there overnight and assaulted. He claimed that the victim's family had been approaching the Kanjhawala police station for the past two to three days seeking registration of an FIR.
Kuldeep Kumar demanded action against Drall under the SC/ST Act and called for his suspension from the BJP. The AAP MLA also claimed that he had tried to contact the deputy commissioner of police concerned but received no response. He further alleged that police and security personnel prevented him from meeting Sunil Kumar when he visited RML Hospital.
He claimed that Kumar had sustained serious injuries and was not receiving adequate treatment at the hospital.
No response from Drall, the Delhi BJP or the Delhi Police was available at the time of filing