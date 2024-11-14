Amanatullah Khan's bail in Delhi waqf matter exposes Modi's false case: AAP

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai said Khan's release was bound to happen. "All AAP leaders are out now. The truth cannot be defeated and we are going to contest the Delhi elections with full strength," he said.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on 2 September arrested Khan as part of a money-laundering investigation against him and some others linked to him.

He was taken into custody under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after the Central agency conducted a search of his residence in Delhi's Okhla area.

The money-laundering case against the 50-year-old legislator stems from two FIRs, one by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with alleged "irregularities" in the Waqf Board and a disproportionate assets case registered by the Delhi Anti-Corruption Branch.

The ED on 29 October filed a 110-page first supplementary prosecution complaint (ED's equivalent of a charge sheet), claiming Khan laundered money that was allegedly generated through corruption in the Delhi Waqf Board.