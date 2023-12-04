Amid speculation over CM face, around 50 BJP MLAs meet Vasundhara Raje

Amid suspense over who will be the chief minster in Rajasthan, back-to-back meetings in Jaipur and Delhi are fuelling a variety of speculations.

While rounds of meetings are going on in Delhi to select a CM, BJP leaders who are in the race for the CM's post have maintained a seemingly strategic silence after the victory in the assembly elections.

According to sources, state BJP president CP Joshi and state in-charge Arun Singh have reached Delhi. They will reportedly meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and the party's national president JP Nadda.