Amid speculation over CM face, around 50 BJP MLAs meet Vasundhara Raje
While rounds of meetings are going on in Delhi to select a CM, BJP leaders who are in the race for the CM's post have maintained a seemingly strategic silence
Amid suspense over who will be the chief minster in Rajasthan, back-to-back meetings in Jaipur and Delhi are fuelling a variety of speculations.
While rounds of meetings are going on in Delhi to select a CM, BJP leaders who are in the race for the CM's post have maintained a seemingly strategic silence after the victory in the assembly elections.
According to sources, state BJP president CP Joshi and state in-charge Arun Singh have reached Delhi. They will reportedly meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and the party's national president JP Nadda.
As senior BJP leaders and MPs reached Delhi, around 50 MLAs visited former CM Vasundhara Raje’s residence on Monday. Among them were Kalicharan Saraf, Babu Singh Rathore, Premchand Bairwa, Govind Ranipuria, Lalit Meena, Kanwarlal Meena, Radheshyam Bairwa, Kalulal Meena, KK Vishnoi, Suresh Rawat and Bhagchand Takra.
After meeting Vasundhara Raje, Nasirabad BJP MLA Ramswaroop Lamba said, "BJP has returned to Rajasthan only because of the work done by PM Modi and Vasundhara Raje. Raje has the support of 115 winning MLAs." MLA Vijay Singh Choudhary said, "The people of Rajasthan want Raje to become the Chief Minister.”
Meanwhile, Raje's office confirmed to IANS that these MLAs were merely paying a courtesy visit. While many of them visited her, many others were on their way, Raje's team added.
