Amid uproar, Delhi Services Bill introduced in Lok Sabha; 'illegal piece of paper’ says Opposition

Amid uproar and protest by the newly formed INDIA alliance, the Centre on Tuesday, July 1, tabled the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in Lok Sabha.

Constituents of the INDIA alliance — AAP, Congress and Revolutionary Socialist Party — all spoke against the Bill in the lower house of the Parliament.

Tabled by the Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, the Bill seeks to empower the Delhi lieutenant governor to have the final say in recommendations regarding the transfer and posting of Delhi government officials. It will replace an existing ordinance promulgated by the Centre in May this year.

Opposing the Bill, the leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said: "The bill vindicates the outrageous infringement of the government on the territory of the states. It is designed for digging up a graveyard for cooperating federalism."