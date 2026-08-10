Amit Shah will answer on students’ protest, claims Rijiju, as Opposition keeps up pressure

The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day on Monday after the government faced sustained Opposition pressure with their demand for the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, a full debate on the alleged police assault on students and accountability over continuing examination irregularities.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju told the House that Shah was prepared to respond to the concerns surrounding the students’ agitation. However, the assurance failed to end the opposition demand, as they insisted on the Home Minister’s presence and a structured discussion rather than a statement without a debate.

The Opposition has also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah for staying away from the House while it sought answers on the police action during the 20 July “Sansad Chalo” march at Jantar Mantar.

The demonstration had been organised over the alleged NEET paper leak and irregularities in other recruitment and entrance examinations. Opposition parties have accused the police of using “brutal” force against the protesting students and have pressed for accountability, including resignations.

“Congress and Rahul Gandhi were demanding that Home Minister Amit Shah should give a statement. The government is ready to discuss the students' issue and the Home Minister is ready to give a detailed reply,” Rijiju said after the House resumed proceedings.