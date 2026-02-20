Amol Kolhe delivers Shivaji lecture in Pune amid student protests

Pune witnessed a tense but packed academic event on Friday, 20 February as Dr Amol Kolhe — an MP of the Nationalist Congress Party's Sharad Pawar faction and a well-known Marathi film and television actor — delivered a lecture on the life and legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj despite protests from sections of student groups.

The lecture, organised by Savitribai Phule Pune University on the occasion of Shiv Jayanti, was held at the university’s Iravati Karve Auditorium at 4.00 pm. Given the brewing opposition, heavy police security was deployed across the venue.

Members of the Sakal Vidyarthi Group and some other student organisations had objected to the programme, alleging that it could acquire a political tone given the speaker's political alignment. They urged the vice-chancellor to cancel the event, arguing that political programmes should not be permitted within an academic campus. A formal letter to this effect was submitted.

However, several other student bodies wrote in support of the lecture, stating that opposing a history-based talk on Shiv Jayanti was unjustified. In view of both the opposition and backing, the university administration tightened security arrangements to prevent any untoward incident.