Amol Kolhe delivers Shivaji lecture in Pune amid student protests
Tight security at Savitribai Phule University as event proceeds despite objections
Pune witnessed a tense but packed academic event on Friday, 20 February as Dr Amol Kolhe — an MP of the Nationalist Congress Party's Sharad Pawar faction and a well-known Marathi film and television actor — delivered a lecture on the life and legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj despite protests from sections of student groups.
The lecture, organised by Savitribai Phule Pune University on the occasion of Shiv Jayanti, was held at the university’s Iravati Karve Auditorium at 4.00 pm. Given the brewing opposition, heavy police security was deployed across the venue.
Members of the Sakal Vidyarthi Group and some other student organisations had objected to the programme, alleging that it could acquire a political tone given the speaker's political alignment. They urged the vice-chancellor to cancel the event, arguing that political programmes should not be permitted within an academic campus. A formal letter to this effect was submitted.
However, several other student bodies wrote in support of the lecture, stating that opposing a history-based talk on Shiv Jayanti was unjustified. In view of both the opposition and backing, the university administration tightened security arrangements to prevent any untoward incident.
Kolhe’s address focused solely on the life and achievements of Shivaji. He appeared unfazed by the controversy, telling the media that he had received no official communication from the university about any cancellation. Addressing protesting students indirectly, he said it was his duty to share knowledge about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and that he speaks on the subject keeping politics separate.
Kolhe is widely recognised in Marathi cinema and television for portraying Shivaji and Sambhaji in historical productions. He has also portrayed Nathuram Godse on screen, roles that have kept him in the public spotlight.
Despite the charged atmosphere outside, the auditorium was filled to capacity with students. In his lecture, Kolhe emphasised Shivaji Maharaj’s concept of swarajya, good governance and administrative acumen. He highlighted the Maratha ruler’s vision as that of an ideal administrator and underlined that the idea of “Hindavi Swarajya” was not merely about territorial expansion but about establishing people-centric rule.
Kolhe also discussed Shivaji Maharaj’s military strategy, environmentally conscious fort management and organisational skills. Drawing parallels with contemporary times, he described Shivaji’s leadership philosophy as particularly relevant for today’s youth.
Though the event unfolded under tension, the lecture proceeded without disruption — a reminder of how historical icons continue to spark debate, emotion and engagement in modern campuses.
