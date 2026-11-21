Amritpal Singh's visit to his native village lasted only three hours, from 12 noon to 3 pm. But people began pouring into Jallupur Khera from the early hours of Saturday. Many came from far-off parts of Punjab to be part of the last rites of his grandmother, Charan Kaur, and to catch a glimpse of the Khadoor Sahib MP, who had not been seen in Punjab for over three and a half years.

The turnout had been anticipated. Two days earlier, Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) shared a detailed map of arrangements for November 21 on social media. It marked four parking lots for the gathering. By Saturday morning, all of them were full. Traffic on the roads leading to the village slowed to a crawl, and many people walked the last stretch to the cremation ground, which was set up in an open field about 1.5 km from the family home. Police had said vehicles would be parked nearly two kilometres from the venue.

Amritpal, in police custody, was brought from Amritsar airport in a convoy of police vehicles and reached the village around noon. He had been flown from Dibrugarh to Delhi on Friday by a five-member Punjab Police team. After meeting family members at the house, he joined the funeral procession on a tractor-trolley carrying his grandmother's body to the cremation ground, where shabad kirtan was already underway. Around 800 police personnel were deployed in and around the village, and the site was barricaded.

The conditions of the Amritsar court's parole order were followed strictly by Amritpal and his family. He was barred from addressing the media or any gathering, from interacting with the media, from meeting anyone except family members, and from visiting any place other than his native house. There was no speech, no meeting with supporters and no political activity. Only select family members were allowed to meet him.

The crowd, too, did not seem to be there for any of that. People came for a glimpse of him and to share the family's grief. The order also allowed authorities to remove him from the spot, even out of state, if law and order was threatened. No such situation arose. He is to be taken back to Dibrugarh on Sunday. The collection of ashes on November 22 and the bhog on November 23 are to be attended by him only through video conferencing.

With the assembly elections barely three months away, the visit has set a tone for Waris Punjab De in the Panthic belt of the state. The scale of the gathering, in a village without a political rally and without a single political word spoken, shows that Amritpal commands a following that organisers did not have to mobilise by conventional means. The party's own map of parking lots suggests that it expected this and prepared for it.