Andhra Pradesh: Former India cricketer Ambati Rayudu quits ruling YSRCP

Less than a fortnight after joining the ruling YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh in the presence of its chief and Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, former India cricketer Ambati Rayudu announced his decision to quit the party on Saturday. Making the announcement, Rayudu said he wanted to stay out of politics for a little while.

Rayudu's decision comes ahead of the state legislative assembly and nationwide Lok Sabha polls. "This is to inform everyone that I have decided to quit the YSRCP Party and stay out of politics for a little while," said Rayudu in a post on social media platform X.