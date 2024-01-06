Andhra Pradesh: Former India cricketer Ambati Rayudu quits ruling YSRCP
Rayudu's decision comes ahead of the state legislative assembly and nationwide Lok Sabha polls
Less than a fortnight after joining the ruling YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh in the presence of its chief and Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, former India cricketer Ambati Rayudu announced his decision to quit the party on Saturday. Making the announcement, Rayudu said he wanted to stay out of politics for a little while.
Rayudu's decision comes ahead of the state legislative assembly and nationwide Lok Sabha polls. "This is to inform everyone that I have decided to quit the YSRCP Party and stay out of politics for a little while," said Rayudu in a post on social media platform X.
However, he promised to convey his future plans in 'due course of time'. Rayudu had joined YSRCP on 28 December 2023, accompanied by deputy chief minister K. Narayana Swamy and Rajampeta Lok Sabha member P. Mithun Reddy.
Rayudu represented the Indian cricket team and also played for Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He also played for a variety of state teams in domestic cricket. Over the past few months, he had reached out to the people through various programmes.
